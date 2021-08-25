Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
64°
Washington, DC
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
US & World
Traffic
Coronavirus
Washington, DC
Virginia
Maryland
West Virginia
Entertainment
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
inFOCUS
Question of the Day
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Romney: Trump ‘likely’ to be GOP nominee if he runs
Md and DC students celebrate ‘Bike to School Day’
Video
Roe v. Wade: Black women among those hit hardes
Video
Hogan announces actions to combat Anti-Asian hate
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Weather Radar
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Maryland Sports
DC Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Mount Basketball
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Pawesome Pets
Remarkable Women of the DC Area
Best & Brightest
#SomethingGood
Gift of Giving Back
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Contests
Best & Brightest
Free Pizza Friday
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
TV Schedule
Remarkable Women
Best & Brightest
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
About BestReviews
News Dubs
Regional News Partners
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Washington Spirit
Washington Spirit advance to Challenge Cup Final
Top Washington Spirit Headlines
Most Read on localDVM.COM
40 animals found in home of dead 14-year-old
West Virginia has highest drug use in the US
Toddler, teen and dog shot in District Heights
Frederick, Md.-based program “Getting Ahead” aims …
Two teenagers arrested in Germantown homicide
Trending Stories
40 animals found in home of dead 14-year-old
West Virginia has highest drug use in the US
Toddler, teen and dog shot in District Heights