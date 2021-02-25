Capitals to Wear and Auction Special Warmup Jerseys for Black History Night

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Capitals will take the ice against their Pittsburgh rival Thursday night in special warmup jerseys to celebrate Black History Night at Capital One Arena.
The black jerseys, which feature a Players Against Hate end racism shoulder patch, will be be signed and auctioned off, with all proceeds benefiting the Washington Capitals Capital Impact Fund, a program that was launched by the organization this season to “eliminate financial barriers faced by minority youth hockey players in the Washington, D.C., region.”
“It took a lot of support and effort for me to get where I am today,” said Capitals forward, T. J Oshie. “We just want to bring those opportunities to minorities and to black kids in our communities and really all around the U.S. and the world.”