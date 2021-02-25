Capitals to Wear and Auction Special Warmup Jerseys for Black History Night

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Capitals will take the ice against their Pittsburgh rival Thursday night in special warmup jerseys to celebrate Black History Night at Capital One Arena.

Tonight we celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth with Black History Night featuring special-edition warmup jerseys, tributes and guests.



Join Virtual Gameday as we honor our past, celebrate black achievement and work to grow the future of black hockey in the DMV.#ALLCAPS | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/Ea1ymoMq9n — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 25, 2021

The black jerseys, which feature a Players Against Hate end racism shoulder patch, will be be signed and auctioned off, with all proceeds benefiting the Washington Capitals Capital Impact Fund, a program that was launched by the organization this season to “eliminate financial barriers faced by minority youth hockey players in the Washington, D.C., region.”

“It took a lot of support and effort for me to get where I am today,” said Capitals forward, T. J Oshie. “We just want to bring those opportunities to minorities and to black kids in our communities and really all around the U.S. and the world.”