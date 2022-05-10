WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Monday, the Washington Capitals fell to the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime in game 4 of the Stanley Cup playoffs first round.

With the loss, the Caps and Cats are now tied in the series at two games a piece.

“We gave up a little too much on 4-on-4, but we pushed in the third period and got it to where we wanted,” said head coach Peter Laviolette.

The Caps took the early lead in the 1st period on a TJ Oshie goal off of a deflection seven minutes in. The Panthers responded seven minutes later, as Carter Verhaeghe sent one into the back of the net.

No goals were scored in the second period, however, the Caps were able to take the 2-1 lead midway through the third on an Evgeny Kuznetsov fast break goal that was set up off the Florida turnover.

Under three minutes left in regulation, the Panthers were able to tie it back up on a Sam Reinert goal, switching the momentum Florida’s way heading into overtime. Verhaeghe scored the game-winner less than five minutes into extra time.

“We’re going to play Best-of-3 now,” said Kuznetsov. “There’s no panic and there’s still a pretty good chance.”

The Capitals will travel to Florida on Wednesday for Game 5 of the series. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.