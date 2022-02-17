Orioles to announce Paul McCartney stadium concert at Camden Yards, per Baltimore Sun

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 file photo, singer/songwriter Paul McCartney performs on stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Former Beatle McCartney has told a British newspaper he believes he once saw God during a psychedelic trip. The 76-year-old music legend told The Sunday Times he was “humbled” by the experience. The music legend is promoting a new album and a fall tour, it was reported on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Orioles are set to announce that former Beatle, Paul McCartney, will play a stadium concert at Camden Yards, per The Baltimore Sun.

The Orioles sent out a press release inviting media to Camden Yards for a “major announcement” on Friday that will be attended by Orioles CEO John Angelos and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

No details were provided in the press release, but with the Sun’s reporting, this is most likely the “major announcement.”

McCartney will be the second performer ever to headline a stand-alone concert at Camden Yards since it opened in 1992. Billy Joel performed a sold-out show at the ballpark in 2019.