ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Commanders begin mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, and will be without their star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin is still in negotiations with the Commanders for a new contract. In three seasons for Washington, McLaurin has 222 receptions, 3,090 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns. Even though he’s played with eight different starting quarterbacks, McLaurin has remained consistent.

The 2022 offseason has seen top tier wide receivers receive massive contracts. McLaurin is one of the next in line that is deserving of a big pay day, but until then, we might not see #17 in Ashburn.