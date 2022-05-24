ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the Washington Commanders took their next step in preparation for the 2022 season.

The team held Organized Team Activities, with a good portion of the team in attendance.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive end Chase Young were not in attendance, however, the new guy under center, Carson Wentz, was out putting in work.

Besides being on the field and preparing for the upcoming season, the big story was about the location of a new stadium that is in the works.

“The truth of the matter is, wherever we’re going to play, that’ll be our home, said head coach Ron Rivera. “I know it’s something that the Snyder’s are looking at as far as the best spot. I know there’s a couple other places that they’re looking at as well. So, we’ll just adapt to it, to wherever we end up, but, as long as it’s in the DMV area, we’ll be happy.”

“Until we get hard confirmation, I am not really big in to speculating,” said defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. “I think it would be amazing. The stadium is going to be top of the line and they are not going to spare any expense on it. Hopefully it is, but if it’s not, we’ll make due with it.”