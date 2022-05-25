ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the Washington Commanders took to the practice field for Organized Team Activities.

Some players were not in attendance. One of them being wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is still in discussions about a new contract.

McLaurin has been the top receiver for Washington since coming into the league in 2019, with over 3,000 career receiving yards and 16 TDs.

After an offseason where some of the top wideouts in the league were paid big, McLaurin is one of the next group of receivers waiting for their big contract.

McLaurin’s teammate Jonathan Allen spoke about the situation after Tuesday’s practice.

“I see it from both points, from both sides,” said Allen. “I’m always going to support my players to get their money when they deserve it, and I think Terry truly deserves it. He has a really good agent, and Terry is a very down to Earth guy, so he’s going to make the best decision for him.”