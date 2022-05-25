ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the Washington Commanders held their first OTA’s practice open to the media.

It’s a long way from the start of the 2022 season, but the big thing that people want to know is how well Carson Wentz is doing with his new teammates on his new team.

Wentz came over from the Colts during the offseason, and looks to be the solution to the QB problems that the team has had in recent years.

Head coach Ron Rivera was asked about his new QB after practice.

“I’d like to see him to continue to progress,” said Rivera. “With him, it’s about making good decisions, making the right throws, and playing fast and not hurrying. Just kind of going through what he’s done. Did a lot of good things, so there’s a lot of positivity as far as I’m concerned.”