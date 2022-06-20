WASHINGTON (DC News Now) —

The NBA Draft is just days away as the Washington Wizards currently hold on to the 10th pick in Thursday’s draft.

Monday was the last day of pre-draft workouts as the team looks to improve their roster after a disappointing 35-47 record this past year.

While the team has been bringing in talent to scout before the draft, President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Tommy Sheppard says very little stock is put in the actual workouts.

“We bring them in for the interview”, says Sheppard. “We bring them in for the process of breaking you down, making you accountable for decisions. Film work, off the court things. Things you can’t really get off of zoom. You can’t get it over the phone. You want to get it eye to eye. A lot of these players are being interviewed without even knowing it.”

The NBA Draft is set for Thursday night at 8pm.