Johnny Davis, center, walks on stage during introductions for the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON (DcNewsNow) — The Washington Wizards select point guard Johnny Davis with the tenth pick in the NBA Draft.

Davis played for Wisconsin and averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

He also shot 43 percent from the floor.