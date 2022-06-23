DC News Now | Washington, DC
Johnny Davis, center, walks on stage during introductions for the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
by: Derek Forrest
Posted: Jun 23, 2022 / 09:12 PM EDT
Updated: Jun 23, 2022 / 09:12 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (DcNewsNow) — The Washington Wizards select point guard Johnny Davis with the tenth pick in the NBA Draft.
With the 10th pick in the 2022 #NBADraft, we have selected @JohnnyDavis from @BadgerMBB!#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/W37cwHrIol— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 24, 2022
Davis played for Wisconsin and averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
He also shot 43 percent from the floor.