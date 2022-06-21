WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Nationals activate infielder Alcides Escobar from the 10-day IL. Here is the release:

The Washington Nationals returned from rehabilitation assignment and reinstated infielder Alcides Escobar from the 10-day Injured List on Tuesday. On Sunday, the Nationals optioned right-handed pitcher Cory Abbott to Triple-A Rochester. Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo made the announcement.

Escobar, 35, appeared in four rehab games, going 3-for-13 (.231) with one double, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored. He played three games at shortstop and one as the designated hitter with Triple-A Rochester.

Prior to being placed on the Injured List on June 1, Escobar hit .220 with four doubles, two triples, eight RBI, five walks, two hit by pitch, one stolen base and 11 runs scored in 35 games. He was hitting .311 (19-for-61) in 18 games prior to suffering a strained right hamstring on May 31.

Abbott, 26, appeared in one game out of Washington’s bullpen. He tossed one inning of scoreless relief on June 19 vs. Philadelphia.