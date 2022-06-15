WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Since the Nationals won the World Series in 2019 Stephen Strasburg has taken the mound eight times. In 2020 he threw just five inning before being sidelined with carpal tunnel surgery to his right hand. 2021 was better, having to undergo thoracic outlet surgery after five games for the Nationals.

Since then, Strasburg has been doing everything he can to get back on the mound. And he did, making his 2022 debut on Thursday, June 9th. He went four and two-third innings allowing seven runs on eight hits. The results weren’t the big takeaway from the game, rather it was his health. He came away from the game fine, but during his bullpen session Saturday, Strasburg felt discomfort, which was later revealed as a stress reaction to the thoracic outlet surgery. Now Strasburg has been placed back on the Injured List with zero timetable for a return.

Wednesday, a couple of his teammates reacted to losing Strasburg once again. “You feel for him”, says starting pitcher Patrick Corbin. “He’s been working hard. And I know it’s frustrating and sometimes your body won’t allow it no matter what you do. Going through Tommy John and being hurt a little bit. You kind of realize how tough it is. You just wish nothing but the best for him. Hopefully he can figure this out and get back.”

“It hurts, I don’t know the extent of it”, says pitcher Tanner Rainey. “I haven’t really been told a whole lot about it. But, hopefully it’s nothing too serious. Hopefully he can get healthy and we can get that arm back in the rotation.”

Over the course of his career Strasburg has a WAR of 32.3, with an 113-62 record and an ERA of 3.24.