Injuries piling up for Washington Football Team, Jonathan Allen placed on COVID list

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – Injuries are continuing to pile up for the Washington Football Team.

On Monday Afternoon, the Washington Football Team placed four players on the COVID/Reserve list, bringing the list’s current total to nine individuals. Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was the most prominent name added Monday.

This news comes on a day in which the NFL has reported 37 total positive COVID tests, the most of any day since the league has began testing, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Washington lost its first game since October, ending a four-game win streak, losing to Dallas 27-20 on Sunday. Washington dropped to 6-7 after the loss, but still finds themselves in the playoff picture at seventh place in the NFC, controlling their own destiny.

“You know that that first half, you know, I thought, well, offensively, we came out a little flat, a little tired,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said. “It’s been a heck of a four weeks prior to that for those guys playing the way they had. But, you know, I think at the end of the day, that first half, just kind of caught up to us a little bit.”

During the loss to the Cowboys, quarterback Taylor Henicke was dealing with knee and elbow injuries and star wide receiver Terry McClaurin suffered a hit that led to him being placed in concussion protocol. Center Tyler Larsen was also carted off with an injury during the game. All three players are being evaluated according to Rivera.

“It most certainly will test your depth more so than anything else,” Rivera said. “And that’s, that’s where you get concerned. You know, because we’ve lost our top two centers right now. So that is a little concerning as far as the offense line is concerned. But, you know, the guys that have stepped up and played have done a pretty good job.”

This season, Washington has played three different quarterbacks, four different center and have started six different defensive lineman.