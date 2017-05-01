Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
68°
Washington, DC
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
US & World
Election West Virginia
Roe v. Wade
Coronavirus
Traffic
Washington, DC
Virginia
Maryland
West Virginia
Entertainment
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Mental Health Break
inFOCUS
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
7 stabbed in massive biker brawl in Fall River
Video
Two bodies found during welfare check
Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic hosts Trailblaze Challenge
Son of Casey White victim starts fundraiser for witness
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Weather Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Maryland Sports
DC Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Pawesome Pets
Remarkable Women of the DC Area
Best & Brightest
#SomethingGood
Gift of Giving Back
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Contests
Best & Brightest
Free Pizza Friday
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Remarkable Women
Best & Brightest
Program Schedule
This Just In
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
About BestReviews
News Dubs
Regional News Partners
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Big Race - Daytona
NASCAR Legend Bobby Allison talks Daytona 500
Top Big Race - Daytona Headlines
NASCAR Cup Series rookie Austin Cindric wins Daytona …
Countdown to Daytona: Start your engines! It’s the …
Hill wins at Daytona as airborne crash ends Xfinity …
These are the favorites to win Daytona
WWE star Big E to drive Daytona 500 pace car
NASCAR revs up at Daytona with new car
More Big Race – Daytona
Zane Smith wins Truck Series opener at Daytona
eNASCAR playing role at Daytona 500, mobile arcade …
Gibbs gets top ride on grandfather’s team
NASCAR Hall of Famer Gordon comfy in new role
Wallace relives 2020 turmoil in new doc
Keselowski gets Roush to Daytona’s victory lane
Countdown to Daytona: Breaking down the biggest headlines …
Local Sports
Montgomery County playoffs May 12, 2022
Maryland lax stars named Tewaaraton finalists
GW softball downs St. Louis in 1st A10 champ. game
Ravens 2022-23 schedule released
Commanders 2022-23 schedule released
Maryland softball wins first ever B1G tourney game
Mystics open season 3-0, best record in WNBA
Capitals blow 3-0 lead, fall behind 3-2 to Florida
View All Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU rowing set for Big 12 Championship
WVU falters in Norman to begin series
WVU is one win away from a Big 12 Tournament berth
Former WVU linebacker Kwiatkoski signs with ATL
Long on TBT: “some of the most fun I’ve ever had”
Huggins signs former Longhorn Tre Mitchell
View All Gold and Blue Nation
Mount Basketball
Mount St. Mary’s joins Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Source: Mount St. Mary’s leaving NEC for MAAC
Mount defeats Central Connecticut; clinches home …
Mount St. Mary’s returns home with decisive win over …
Turnovers trouble Mount in loss to Long Island
Short-handed Mountaineers fall to St. Francis Brooklyn
View All Mount Basketball
Most Read on localDVM.COM
Two bodies found during welfare check
17-year-old arrested after pursuit with stolen car
Results: 2022 Berkeley County primary elections
Son of Casey White victim starts fundraiser for witness
Suspect faces several charges after stealing car, …
Trending Stories
Two bodies found during welfare check
17-year-old arrested after pursuit with stolen car
Results: 2022 Berkeley County primary elections