Pro hockey player, former Stone Bridge High School student dies in motorcycle crash in Leesburg

Adam Comrie represents the Lehigh Valley Phantoms against the Utica Comets in a 2017 American Hockey League game. Courtesy: Facebook/Utica Comets

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)

Professional hockey player and former Stone Bridge High School student, Adam Comrie, died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in Leesburg, Virginia according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Comrie and a female passenger were driving north on King Street towards James Monroe Highway around 1:20 a.m. Saturday when the 2019 Honda CB1000 crashed into the median. Comrie died at the scene and the female passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the crash but LCSO believes that speed was the main cause of the accident.

The 30-year-old was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in 2008. He most recently played for the Klagenfurt Red Jackets in Austria.