PREVIEW: Undefeated Quince Orchard football set to face Wise in Maryland 4A state title game

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The quince orchard football team’s preseason expectation was to compete for and to win a state championship.

On Friday, the Cougars will have an opportunity to win one at Navy Stadium in Annapolis, when they face Wise in the 2021 Maryland 4A football state title game.

The Cougars last played in and won a state championship in 2018, when they won their third title in program history, defeating North Point, 40-33. QO defeated Wise, 31-6, in the state semifinals that year.

“We watch the guys older than us, the 2018 team, we always wanted to be in that position, the same position they were in,” Quince Orchard senior linebacker and running back Martavian Davis, who was a freshman on the 2018 team, told WDVM. “And we always told ourselves we’re gonna make it there one day, and here we are senior year, we made it.”

Wise is no slouch either. The Pumas, who have won four of the last five 4A state championships and five since 2012, are 12-0, and just beat Flowers, 28-6 in the state semifinals.

“Obviously they’re a different animal. You know one of the most successful you know high school football teams in the state you know recently here,” Quince Orchard football head coach John Kelley said. “They do an outstanding job. It’s gonna be a fun game and you know, obviously games like this are what you kind of work for all summer long.”

Led by star power on both sides of the ball and special teams, the Cougars are a perfect 13-0, following a 14-13 win over Northwest. Quince Orchard needs just one more win to achieve its goal of winning a state championship.

“To be honest with you it won’t really mean much to me if we don’t win,” Quince Orchard senior cornerback Jalen Huskey said. “I mean, nobody wants to get this far just to lose. So if we go out and perform how we will, I think we have a shot.”

Friday’s game between Quince Orchard and Wise is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. WDVM will have coverage of Friday’s 4A state title game.