Preview: Maryland Football vs. Northwestern

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – On Saturday after not playing for an unprecedented 330 days, Maryland football will take the field.

“Having football taken away from us the way it has been since March, I think our players are excited about the opportunity to go out and start this season,” head coach Mike Locksley said.

The Terps will jump right into Big Ten play, opening the season visiting Northwestern.

“Obviously the first game is always a great test because you go through the rigors of training camp which is modified for us this year,” Locksley said. “The fact that we start against a good Northwestern team and the fact that we are starting in Big Ten play. Obviously one of the toughest conferences in football.”

Both teams finished last season with one win in conference play and three overall.

Transfer quarterback from Indiana senior Peyton Ramsey will start under center for the Wildcats. In three career games against Maryland he has completed 67-of-96 passes for 715 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, along with a rushing touchdown.

As for Maryland’s quarterback, Locksley said Thursday that the team knows who will start between Taulia Tagovailoa and Lance Legendre but remained secretive on Thursday telling reporters that the starter will be “Lance Tagovailoa.”

Maryland also announced on Thursday that the team will make a bold statement about racial justice Saturday night using their uniforms – donning phrases like: I got your back, speak up; and words like: equality, unity, respect, justice and empathy.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the Big Ten Network.