Powerhouse Quince Orchard football grows closer during tough, unprecedented year

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Year in and year out, Quince Orchard football is a powerhouse in Maryland. This season will be an adjustment for the Cougars, as there will not be a postseason.

Coaches and players say that this year has brought the team closer together as a group and they know that this special season is one that they’ll remember forever.

“We’ve been waiting to play together for a year and longer and our time finally came, so everyone is definitely closer,” senior quarterback Brian Plummer, who is committed to play college football at Buffalo University, said. “I haven’t seen half of these kids in like a year so I’ve missed them and it feels good to be back with them.”

The Quince Orchard football team was outspoken earlier this month, when the 2020-21 Montgomery County High School football season was in question. Head coach John Kelley said he was proud of his players for standing up for what they believe in. The team says that experience and this year, have brought them closer together.

“It feels so good that we get to be out there playing with my brothers. I love them so much,” senior running back Jeremiah White, who is committed to play football at Division II Wheeling University, said. “I know they are really glad that we are able to play, regardless of how many games we have, we’re gonna still going to show what we can do and see what we worked on for the past year and a half.”

The three-game season will start with a scrimmage for the Cougars against Sherwood and finish against Richard Montgomery. On April 9, they’ll visit their rival, Northwest, who defeated them in the state semifinals in 2019. Quince Orchard won the Maryland 4A state championship in 2018. The team says there is plenty to play for this season.

“Just playing for each other, just prove ourselves,” Plummer said. “3-0, we can just show them what it would have been.”

And Kelley says, the team is just thrilled to be back.

“A lot of these guys, they’ve been playing football for their whole life,” Kelley said. “So when you lose something that you’ve done your whole life, and they lost that for a year, and when you gain it back again, for them it’s just reinvigorating. You know it’s just something that again they look forward to every day and it’s just been awesome.”