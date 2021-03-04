Pole vaulting reaches new heights through ‘Summit Vault and Sports Fitness’

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – “I realized that this was a much better outlet than basketball – everyone here is so nice – I haven’t met one mean person here.”

Those were the exact words uttered by Annelise Riordan, a sophomore at South Carroll High in Carroll County, Maryland. “This” refers to pole vaulting. And “here” is Summit Vault and Pole Fitness, an organization that runs their practices currently out of Frederick county, Maryland. It’s also where Annelise continues to grow with the sport.

“They’ve really helped me – everyone was there for me, and – it’s been a good experience.” said Annelise.

“Honestly nothing makes us happier than to have this opportunity for the kids.” said Vicki Pelliciotti.



Vicki Pelliciotti is the Founder and Head Coach of summit, which she says has been around since 2018 informally.

“We wanted to get all the kids in the tri county area.” said Vicki, “Actually into Southern PA [Pennsylvania], West Virginia, to have an opportunity especially when high school sports wasn’t even an option for them.”



For Annelise, even before the coronavirus pandemic, she almost missed on her chance to be with Summit.

“In seventh grade I was diagnosed with ulcerative collitis.” said Annelise, as she reflected on her time struggling with her condition, while persisting through with her love for pole-vaulting. “It was hard because I had to find the right medicine for my illness while I was doing that. So while I was pole vaulting, I was not feeling so good, but I pushed myself through it; and then I became better and better – and I’m realizing that everything helps with time.”



While Annelise has had time to get stronger; time right now hasn’t been too kind for Vicki – and Summit overall



“Our main goal is to have our own permanent facility – where we can have two – minimum of two runways operation at all times.” said Vicki, “We had plans for that before the pandemic hit – a lot of things got derailed then. But everything happens for a reason you know.”



Vicki’s main reason for starting, and continuing to coach through Summit; has always been for the family atmosphere she’s grown to love through the pole vaulting community.



“I’m grateful for somewhere safe to jump, I feel really comfortable, and I really enjoy it.” said Peter Kamanu, a senior at Thomas Johnson High in Frederick, Maryland.



“We’re just trying to reach more kids – give them a chance to vault higher.” said Will Bell, co-founder, and coach for Summit Vaulting.

As Vicki, and her team at Summit continue to build their runway to their goals; her vaulters, like Annelise, continue to work on their goals.

“I want to be able to clear 10 foot, in a couple months- and just more improvement overall.” said Annelise.

For more information on how to donate, click on Summit’s website here.

