Players end negotiations with MLB

(WDVM) — The players have ended negotiations with Major League Baseball per a statement by Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) executive director Tony Clark, calling on the league to tell them “when and where.”
Trust is what is lacking from both sides, each side arguing that the other is negotiating in “bad faith,” a theme that the players recently exposed with baseball’s commissioner, Rob Manfred’s comments, saying the he is not confident there will be a season, after guaranteeing that there would be just a couple days prior.
The ball has officially been given to the MLB to set the season with many players backing Clark’s statement on social media, tweeting “tell us when and where.”
The MLB is expected to set a season of around 50 games, which some anticipate the players will file a grievance over, in reference to the March 26th agreement which states that the league will use their best efforts to play the most amount of games.