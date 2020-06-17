Players end negotiations with MLB

(WDVM) — The players have ended negotiations with Major League Baseball per a statement by Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) executive director Tony Clark, calling on the league to tell them “when and where.”

Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark today released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/d1p3Oj4K70 — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 13, 2020

Trust is what is lacking from both sides, each side arguing that the other is negotiating in “bad faith,” a theme that the players recently exposed with baseball’s commissioner, Rob Manfred’s comments, saying the he is not confident there will be a season, after guaranteeing that there would be just a couple days prior.

The ball has officially been given to the MLB to set the season with many players backing Clark’s statement on social media, tweeting “tell us when and where.”

Tell us when and where!! https://t.co/zPMbehld1n — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) June 16, 2020

Rob Manfred and the owners are walking back on their word…AGAIN. The fans do not deserve this. So I’ll say it one more time, tell us when and where. — Max Scherzer (@Max_Scherzer) June 16, 2020

Tell us when and where. https://t.co/hy157hOYkl — Bryce Harper (@bryceharper3) June 16, 2020

The MLB is expected to set a season of around 50 games, which some anticipate the players will file a grievance over, in reference to the March 26th agreement which states that the league will use their best efforts to play the most amount of games.