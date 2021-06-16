Pitching Duel: Washington-Liberty softball defeats Madison 1-0 in extra innings

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — It was a pitching duel the entire way, as Washington-Liberty and Madison went nine innings before having the first (and only) run of the game decide the winner.

Emilie Doty (Washington-Liberty) and Katelynn Park (Madison) were putting in work on the mound. Neither came out the entire game. But a team needed to win.

In the top of the 9th, with bases loaded, one of Park’s pitches went passed the catcher, driving in the only run of the game. Doty finished off the Warhawks in the bottom half of the inning to secure the win for the Generals and a spot in the 6D Northern Region Final.