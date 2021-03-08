Peyton Kirchner sets new program record for Goretti, team celebrates despite loss.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – It’s befitting – that this moment happened on International Women’s Day. The Goretti girl’s basketball team lost their game to Springdale Prep. Even in a loss the Goretti girl’s basketball team celebrated.

“The opportunity to really create history right here – in the making – and that kind of gave us hope.” said Head Coach Avery Carey

History — not just because the Gaels celebrated senior night in a pandemic — but also for one of their own.

“Doing it halfway through my senior year is an accomplishment – and I don’t know I feel great, its so exciting.” said senior Peyton Kirchner

The accomplishment in question – a new program record for points scored. With 27 points on the night – Peyton Kirchner has become the all-time leading scorer — with 1,258 total points.

“Honestly coming into high school – I was just like – one of my biggest goals was hitting a thousand.” said Peyton, “And since I hit a thousand last year, this year – someone mentioned a record and I was like ‘oh.’. I wasn’t even thinking about it.”

Peyton may not have thought about the record – but she’s had her eyes set to play for Goretti for a minute now.

“I get to the gym, in comes this long, little lanky Peyton Kirchner, who was in the fifth grade at that time.” said Avery, when talking about his first memory with Peyton. “And we ended up getting a win that day. And then I’ll never forget, I got the call and she came to a game, and said I want to check out Goretti basketball.”

Her teammates don’t think that record will be broken in 20-30 years. But congratulations are certainly in order – for the newest Gael at the top of the mountain.