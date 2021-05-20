Pete Strickland named as Dematha Catholic’s interim boy’s basketball coach

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – On Wednesday night, the DeMatha Catholic High School administration named Pete Strickland as the Interim Boy’s Basketball Coach, following the departure of former Head Coach Mike Jones, as he leaves to join Virginia Tech as the Assistant Head Coach.

“It didn’t take long for those old embers to kind of catch fire.” said Pete Strickland, “They wanted me, so it happened pretty quickly. Back at the court – back coaching young men – and back doing what we all do as good coaches. We all try to change lives in the way our lives were changed by good coaches.”

A graduate of DeMatha, back in 1975; Strickland played for legendary head coach, Morgan Wooten; before graduating and playing at the University of Pittsburgh. He has a long coaching tree, that has taken him from Coastal Carolina, to George Washington, to NC State, and as the Head Coach of the Irish Men’s Basketball Team; who finished with a Bronze medal in the FIBA Small Nations Tournament back in 2016.

Pete also helped recruit former DeMatha Head Basketball Coach, Mike Jones ‘91, to Old Dominion University and coached him for 3 years there – all ending in postseason play.

According to the President of Dematha, Father James Day; the administration will conduct a full search for a new permanent Head Coach in the coming months, meaning Strickland will coach the team for at least one season.