RICHMOND, Va (WDVM) — Hayfield boys’ basketball completes the undefeated with a 20-point win over Battlefield in the VHSL Class 6 State Final 67-47.

It’s the first state title for the Hawks in school history, and was long overdue.

“I don’t even know the words to describe how this feeling feels,” said head coach Carlos Poindexter.

“I can’t believe it,” said senior guard Braylon Wheeler. “A lot of us have been together since middle school. For us to bring back a championship back home to the community, it’s big.”

Hayfield had four players in double figures. Junior guard Greg Jones led the way with a game-high 23 points. Wheeler added 10 points (4 rebounds, 4 assists), junior David King scored 12, and junior Daryl Holloway scored 11.

The game was tight in the first half, with the Hawks only leading the Bobcats by four. However, just like they have done numerous times this season, Hayfield turned it up in the second half, outscoring Battlefield 21-10 in the third.

For the Hawks, as much as this means for them, it means even more to their community and alumni.

“We’ve had some many teams before us not be able to do what we’ve done,” said Jones. “We finally accomplished it. This goes out to them. All the former players.”

“You got to give it up to them,” said Poindexter. “This is one of the best teams ever in VHSL history. 32-0. It gets no better.”

Extended highlights from Hayfield’s 67-47 win over Battlefield in the VHSL Class 6 State Final