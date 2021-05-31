Perfect no more; Maryland’s season comes to an end as Virginia wins national title

HARTFORD, Ct. (WDVM) – Despite a shot at tying the game, behind the momentum of a late rally against the Virginia Cavaliers, the Maryland men’s lacrosse team’s season comes to an end with a 17-16 loss in the national title game.

Down two goals, with 11 seconds left on the clock; Maryland’s Anthony DeMaio scores to give the Terrapins a shot at overtime. Despite recovering the following faceoff, Virginia’s Alex Rode would block the shot, sealing Virginia’s consecutive national title.

The Cavalier’s powered ahead, thanks to a five-goal run in the third, and fourth quarter that gave them the edge over the Terrapins; goals from senior Matt Moore, sophomore Peter Garno, and redshirt freshman Connor Shellenberger extended Virginia’s 14-11 by two more goals in the fourth quarter.

Maryland’s first national title since the 2017 season, and their first perfect season since 1973 comes to a close.

This story will be updated.