WEB EXTRA: Stevens, Watkins and the Penn State seniors say goodbye

Michigan State might have taken the win on Penn State’s senior day, but people at the Bryce Jordan Center still had the chance to say goodbye to a few of the best players in school history.

No. 20 Penn State recognized its senior managers and basketball players after its 79-71 loss to No. 16 Michigan State Tuesday night. The class includes forward Lamar Stevens who could leave Penn State as the school’s career scoring leader. It also includes center Mike Watkins who ranks No. 2 on Penn State’s career rebounding list behind two-sport star Jesse Arnelle.

Watch the video at the top of this story to see the seniors take a bow – so to speak – in front of the crowd at the BJC.