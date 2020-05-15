Washington Capitals prospects Pheonix Copley and Beck Malenstyn react to cancelled AHL season

HERSHEY, Pa. (WDVM) — The Hershey Bears season came to an end when the AHL announced on Monday that the remainder of the 2019-20 season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

[COVID-19 cancels Calder Cup chance for the Hershey Bears]

On a Zoom call with the media, Bears goalie, Pheonix Copley, and forward, Beck Malenstyn, gave their thoughts on the season being cancelled and confirmed that they would both be black aces for the Capitals if or when the NHL season resumes.

Copley was the backup goalie to Braden Holtby during the 2018-2019 season, and Malentsyn was an injury recall this past November and played in three games for the Caps.