Strong relationship between Washington and Hershey yield likely contract renewal

HERSHEY, Pa. (WDVM) — The affiliation contract between the Washington Capitals and the Hershey Bears expires at the end of this season.

In a zoom conference on Tuesday, Hershey Bears Vice President of Hockey Operations, Bryan Helmer encouraged that the two teams are likely to reach a new agreement.

“It’s ongoing talks right now. The relationship that we have with Washington, it’s probably the best it’s ever been. Both sides are very happy with each other and talks have been going really well so hopefully we get something done here soon.”

The Washington Capitals have been the Bears NHL parent club since 2005.