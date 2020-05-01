Shippensburg University Football announces 2020 team captains

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — The Shippensburg University football team has announced its team captains for the 2020 season.

According to a press release, redshirt-junior tight end David Balint III, redshirt-senior wide receiver Winston Eubanks, redshirt-junior safety Trey Paul and redshirt-junior defensive lineman Cameron Tinner are the team captains.

Balint III has played in all 22 games over the last two seasons, making 12 starts as a tight end. Last season he set single-season school records for receptions by a tight end (64) and receiving yards by a tight end (755) which earned him Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-America Football Second Team honors.

Eubanks returns as a team captain for the second consecutive year and is a three-time All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division First Team wide receiver. A starter in all 34 games over the past three years, Eubanks enters his senior season looking to move into the #2 spot on Shippensburg’s All-Time list for touchdown receptions. He currently sits at #3 with 28 and only needs 5 more TD grabs to have sole possession of the #2 spot. Eubanks also ranks Top 3 in two other categories – receiving yards (2,853) and receptions (148).

Paul is a 2018 John E. Hubley Award winner, given to the player with the highest GPA. He has totaled 100 tackles, and recorded career highs of 61 tackles (42 solo), five pass defenses and 2.0 tackles-for-loss (TFLs) last season.

Tinner, originally part of the offense, made the transition to defense during his redshirt-freshman season. Last season he started in all 11 games as an interior defensive lineman and totaled 24 tackles, including 3.0 career sacks. Tinner was also last year’ recipient of the Red Raider Pride award.

The Red Raiders finished last season with a 4-7 overall record, their first losing season since 2010.

Shippensburg is scheduled to start their 2020 campaign Saturday, September 5, on the road at West Virginia State.