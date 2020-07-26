Roommates make up next wave at Linebacker U

They’re teammates, friends, roommates and competitors.
Linebackers Micah Parsons, Jesse Luketa and Ellis Brooks are all share an apartment. All three could see extensive playing time next season. Brooks and Luketa are both listed at middle linebacker in the latest spring depth chart.
Brooks caught up with reporters earlier this week. Brooks said Luketa is the most tidy in the apartment, Parsons is the best cook, and he could beat the other two in Madden (the video game).
The three look to carry on the tradition of “Linebacker U” or Penn State’s nickname.
Penn State just started on-field team workouts Friday. July 24 marked the first day teams could do walk-through practices with a ball according to the NCAA’s return-to-play plan.