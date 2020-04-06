Reports: PSU’s Mac Hippenhammer enters transfer portal

You’ve seen him on the football field and the baseball diamond and now you might see him in a different uniform.

According to reports by Rivals and The Athletic, Penn State’s Mac Hippenhammer has entered the transfer portal.

A couple days ago, Penn State WR and Fort Wayne native Mac Hippenhammer entered the transfer portal. He's one of the rare dual-sport athletes who plays both football and baseball. He's hoping to play both at his next school. No contact with Indiana yet. https://t.co/3Gf4qvumCW — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 6, 2020

PSU WR and baseball player Mac Hippenhammer has entered the transfer portal. Was going to focus solely on baseball after not appearing on football’s spring roster. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) April 6, 2020

Football coach James Franklin announced in March Hippenhammer would be focusing on baseball and was not on the spring football roster. Now he has the option to leave Penn State.

He has not seen too much playing time on the football field with seven catches for 118 yards and one touchdown in two seasons. He started in the outfield for Penn State baseball while hitting .272 last season.