Another former Penn State coach – and another Joe – is on the move.

According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, Joe Moorhead is taking a job as the offensive coordinator at Oregon.

Former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead expected to be new offensive coordinator at Oregon, source told @Stadium. Moorhead was OC at Penn State from 2016-17 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 15, 2020

Moorhead was the offensive coordinator at Penn State in 2016 and 2017. He then took the head coaching job at Mississippi State where he stayed for just two seasons.

Mississippi State then fired Moorhead and replaced him with Washington State’s Mike Leach.