Plans submitted for Penn State football Lasch Building renovations

Penn State will look to upgrade its home base for the football team once again.

Penn State submitted plans to the State College Borough Planning Commission that include an addition of 14,000 square feet to the Lasch Building according to the commission’s June 18 meeting agenda. Plans also include renovations to two other Penn State buildings.

A plan to upgrade the Lasch building has been in the works when the Penn State board of trustees approved a $69 million initiative to upgrade the football facilities in May of 2019.

The plan details how architects plan on using the space to “upgrade the sports performance/weight room” and “expansions to the second-floor office areas.”

The plans also include a new “Quarterback Lab Position Room” that will be a 1,100 square-foot expansion. The details provided in the documents provide some insight on the construction of the “quarterback lab,” but does not explain how the room will be used.

You can view the full 78-page planning commission agenda here.