Penn State’s Parsons lands on Lott IMPACT trophy watch list

Folks, it is officially watch list season.

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is one of 42 players on the preseason watch list for the Lott IMPACT trophy. The award goes to college football’s top defensive player who has the largest impact on his team. The award also considers off-field impact in the community as well.

Penn State’s Carl Nassib won the award in 2015.

Northwestern’s Paddy Fisher, Iowa’s Chancey Golston, Purdue’s George Karlaftis, Michigan’s Kwity Paye, Wisconsin’s Jack Sanborn, Michigan State’s Antjuan Simmons and Ohio State’s Shaun Wade round out the Big Ten’s representatives on the watch list.

Pittsburgh’s Patrick Jones II is also on the list.

Parsons was a consensus All-American in 2019.