Penn State’s offensive line coach once worked out at a PSU camp with a broken foot

by: Peter Terpstra

Penn State’s new offensive line coach played his high school ball in New Jersey – which is prime Penn State recruiting territory.

Phil Trautwein went to high school at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees Township, New Jersey. He said he went to a Nike camp at Penn State as a senior in high school hoping to impress the coaching staff and leave with a scholarship offer.

There was one problem: Trautwein had a broken foot. He competed at the camp anyway.

Trautwein finished up working out at the camp and did not get a Penn State offer. Instead, he played at the University of Florida.

Now he is the offensive line coach for the Nittany Lions.

