Penn State offensive linemen using homemade workout equipment

What in the world is a “slosh bar?”

Some Penn State offensive linemen have had to find ways to push some weight around while quarantined at home. You can find a weight pile in someone’s basement, run sprints, work on technique or even hit a heavy bag.

And – you can throw a “slosh bar” on your back and do an at-home workout.

Senior tackle Will Fries mentioned the slosh bar in interview availability with local media members last week. A slosh bar is a PVC pipe capped at both ends filled halfway with water. You can balance it on your shoulders, do squats and other movement work.

