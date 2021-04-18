Penn State men’s soccer falls in Big Ten championship shootout

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State men’s soccer pushed two-time defending Big Ten champion Indiana to the brink Saturday night.

Indiana slipped past Penn State in a shootout victory. The teams went through two overtimes tied 1-1 before Indiana goalie Roman Celentano barely saved Callum Pritchatt’s shot. Indiana won penalty kicks 3-2.

Indiana has now won three straight Big Ten championships.

Liam Butts sent the game into overtime with the tying goal in the 82nd minute.

82' | GOOOOOALLLL!!!! THE EQUALIZER!!!!!



Penn State will now await its seed in the NCAA tournament.