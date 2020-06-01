Penn State defensive tackle and Harrisburg native enters transfer portal

Pennsylvania Sports

by: Peter Terpstra

Posted: / Updated:

Penn State defensive tackle Damion Barber could be on the move.

He announced on social media he has entered the transfer portal:

Barber did not see a lot of playing time in Happy Valley. The redshirt sophomore played in eight games in 2019 totaling three tackles. Barber grew up in Harrisburg and was a standout defensive end at Harrisburg High School.

Barber is currently not listed on Penn State’s football roster online.

Barber was one of several players named in a lawsuit filed by former Penn State player Isaiah Humphries alleging hazing within the team.

