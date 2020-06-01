Penn State defensive tackle and Harrisburg native enters transfer portal

Penn State defensive tackle Damion Barber could be on the move.

He announced on social media he has entered the transfer portal:

Barber did not see a lot of playing time in Happy Valley. The redshirt sophomore played in eight games in 2019 totaling three tackles. Barber grew up in Harrisburg and was a standout defensive end at Harrisburg High School.

Barber is currently not listed on Penn State’s football roster online.

Barber was one of several players named in a lawsuit filed by former Penn State player Isaiah Humphries alleging hazing within the team.