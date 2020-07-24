Parsons, Brown added to Maxwell Award watch list

The watch lists continue to roll in for Penn State players Friday.
Linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Journey Brown landed on the Maxwell Award watch list.
The award goes to college football’s most outstanding player regardless of position.
Parons has landed on a slew of watch lists and preseason honors. He is a consensus All-American in from last season.
Brown is also on the Doak Walker award watch list (best running back) and Paul Hornung award watch list (most versatile player).
Brown had a breakout season in 2019 rushing for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Below is a list of Penn State players on preseason watch lists courtesy of Penn State athletics:
Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons
Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth
Butkus Award: Micah Parsons
Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain
Hornung Award: Journey Brown
Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons
Lou Groza Award: Jake Pinegar
Mackey Award: Pat Freiermuth
Maxwell Award: Journey Brown, Micah Parsons
Nagurski Trophy: Micah Parsons, Shaka Toney
O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford
Thorpe Award: Lamont Wade
Wuerffel Trophy: Sean Clifford