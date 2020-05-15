No regrets: Penn State seniors return for final season before pandemic

Pennsylvania Sports

by: Peter Terpstra

Posted: / Updated:

A number of college football players chose to return after having the opportunity to chase an NFL dream.

We recently caught up with senior offensive linemen Michal Menet and Will Fries. Both had the chances to leave Penn State for the NFL draft with one year of eligibility remaining. Both chose to finish their career at Penn State.

Now the COVID-19 pandemic has sent Menet and Fries back home – forced to train in the back yard. It is unclear how the current sports shutdown will affect the coming football season.

Watch the video above to hear from Menet and Fries on returning to Penn State right before the pandemic hit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Trending Stories