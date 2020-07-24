NCAA pushes back decision on fall sports championships

The NCAA Board of Governors met Friday to decide whether or not fall college sports would have championships this fall.
According to a statement released by NCAA president Mark Emmert, the board decided to push back any decisions to a later date.
As of now, the championship games and matches of 22 NCAA fall sports are not canceled. The board will meet again and continue the discussion in August.
“It is clear that the format of our championships will have to change if they are to be conducted in a safe and fair manner,” Emmert said in the statement.