Former Penn State safety opts out of upcoming NFL season

Plenty of NFL players have decided to sit out the upcoming football season because of COVID-19 concerns.
Chicago Bears defensive back Jordan Lucas has opted out of the 2020 NFL season the team announced Monday. Players are able to sit out the upcoming season because of COVID-19 concerns and receive a stipend from the league.
Lucas played last season with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears worth $1 million. His contract will carry over and start for the 2021 season after deducting his 2020 stipend.
Lucas played for Penn State from 2012-2015 and served as a steady starter on the defense the last three years of his career. The Miami Dolphins drafted him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft.