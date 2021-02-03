Penn State’s Yurcich looking to boost Nittany Lion offense

STATE COLLEGE – (WTAJ) Penn State’s new offensive coordinator has a long history of putting up the points. Now, he will look to turn the Nittany Lion offense into a dominant force in the Big Ten.

Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich met with reporters via video conference for the first time in Happy Valley Tuesday. It was a chance for the new play caller to outline his offensive philosophy and how he plans to use his new playmakers.

Yurcich played college football at California University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 1999. His coaching journey would take him to coaching stops all over the state including Edinboro and Shippensburg.

You might know him from his days putting up the points as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State. He coached Mason Rudolph and helped the Cowboys average 38 points and 478.3 yards per game in his six years in Stillwater.

Yurcich said his offense depends on recruiting talented playmakers. He said three traits that define his offensive philosophy would be an offense that is “physical, smart and skilled.”

Yurcich talking ball. Players will make the offense. Recruiting is important. “Physical, smart, skilled” are the three traits of the offense he wants to run — Peter Terpstra (@PeetaWTAJ) February 2, 2021

He did not play against James Franklin when he was a QB at East Stroudsburg. Yurcich played at Cal U in PA. Years didn’t match up — Peter Terpstra (@PeetaWTAJ) February 2, 2021

.@NeilRudel wins the press conference. Asked about fullback. (In larger question about power football) Yurcich talked about FBack can have advantages, but college football recruits tight ends that fill that role. Don’t expect a fullback folks — Peter Terpstra (@PeetaWTAJ) February 2, 2021

“The game hasn’t changed in over 120 years in however long it has been played. It is still won up front. We have to be physical up front. We have to do a great job of recruiting up front,” Yurcich said.

We have to put speed on the field – playmakers. We have to have a guy behind center who can make decisions and be accurate with the football. What kind of quarterback is that? We have won with all kinds.”

Watch the video at the top of this story for more.