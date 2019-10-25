Penn State’s Travascio-Green to serve as student assistant coach

Penn State women’s basketball will be without a veteran guard heading into the upcoming season – at least on the court.

Coach Carolyn Keiger announced Tuesday Jaida Travascio-Green will miss the season with a torn ACL. It is her second injury on the same knee.

Instead, Travascio-Green will serve as a student assistant coach for the 2019-20 season. She said she is not worrying about applying for a medical redshirt at this time. She is focused on getting healthy. Although, she might have that option if she would want to play another year of college basketball.

