Penn State’s Shaka Toney drafted to the Washington Football Team in Round 7 of 2021 NFL Draft

Penn State’s Shaka Toney leaves the field after Indiana defeated Penn State in overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WTAJ) — Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney is finally off the board, and goes in the seventh round to the Washington Football team at pick 246 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Toney was one of the most reliable defensive players for the Nittany Lions over the last few seasons. The Philadelphia native finished his career with 111 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss and 20 sacks.

In 2020, Toney finished with 31 total tackles and five sacks. He was named to the All-Big Ten first team by the coaches and media his senior season as well.

In 2019, he was named to the All-Big Ten second team by the league coaches.

He appeared in 47 career games at Penn State, making 22 starts. Toney also tallied five career games with two or more sacks and seven career games with at least two tackles for loss.