Horse racing is quickly learning it is not totally immune to the effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on other sports, and now it's grappling with the risks of continuing operations.

The Louisiana Derby for now is still set for Saturday, the world's richest day of races is scheduled to go on in late March in Dubai and several tracks across the U.S. and worldwide remain open. But a worker in New York testing positive for the new coronavirus and shuttering another racetrack and jockeys growing reluctant to ride has put racing on edge.