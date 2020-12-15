Penn State’s Freiermuth named Big Ten tight end of the year

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) lines up during an NCAA college football game against Maryland in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 07, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

The Big Ten handed out postseason honors and all-conference teams Tuesday.

Six Penn State players landed on All-Big Ten teams led by tight end Pat Freiermuth. Freiermuth won the Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year award. The award goes to the top tight end in the Big Ten.

Freiermuth only played in four games for Penn State. He totaled 310 receiving yards on 23 catches with one touchdown. Freiermuth then missed the rest of the season and with an injury.

The tight end joins five other Penn Staters earning all-conference honors:

TE Pat Freiermuth: First Team All-Big Ten (Coaches), Second Team All-Big Ten (Media)

OL Will Fries: Second Team All-Big Ten (Coaches), Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Media)

OL Mike Miranda: Second Team All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)

WR Jahan Dotson: Third Team All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)

OL Michal Menet: Third Team All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)

OL Rasheed Walker: Third Team All-Big Ten (Media), Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches)

Penn State will wrap up the regular season against Illinois at Beaver Stadium Saturday at 5:30 p.m. televised on Fox Sports 1.