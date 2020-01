Former Penn State hockey player Chase Berger left his mark in college and now he is trying to make it to the league.

Berger finished up his Penn State career last spring and immediately signed a contract to finish out the rest of the season with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins – the Pittsburgh Penguins’ minor league affiliate.

Berger now is in his first full season (second pro hockey season) with the team.

Watch the video above to hear him.