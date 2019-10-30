Penn State’s Antonio Shelton suspended for Minnesota game

Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton will not play in the Minnesota game on Nov. 9.

Shelton was ejected from the Michigan State game in the fourth quarter for spitting on an opposing player. Coach James Franklin announced to media members after practice Tuesday, Shelton will be suspended for one game.

Penn State is currently on its second bye week of the season. The team will resume play on the road at Minnesota on Nov. 9. Shelton is expected to return to the team for Penn State’s game on Nov. 16 against Indiana.

The Big Ten conference issued this statement Tuesday reprimanding Shelton and supporting Penn State’s suspension:

“The Big Ten Conference office announced today that it publicly reprimands Penn State football player Antonio Shelton for violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy during a game against Michigan State on Oct. 26. Shelton was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and ejected from the contest after he spit at an opposing player near the 7:30 mark of the fourth quarter.

The conference also supports Penn State’s one-game suspension of Shelton for his actions. He will serve his suspension in Penn State’s next game on Nov. 9 against Minnesota.

Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that ‘The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.'”