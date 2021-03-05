Penn State wrestling seeds released ahead of Big Ten tournament

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State wrestling has its roadmap entering the Big Ten Tournament.

The Big Ten released its wrestling tournament brackets and seeds for the weekend’s competition. The Big Ten Tournament runs March 6-7 at the Bryce Jordan Center hosted by Penn State.

Penn State’s starters will feature six freshmen as the youngest postseason lineup under coach Cael Sanderson.

Penn State wrestling seeds at Big Tens:



125: Robert Howard No. 11

133: RBY No. 1

141: Nick Lee No. 2

149: Beau Bartlett No. 11

157: Brady Berge No. 5

165: Joe Lee No. 6

174: Carter Starocci No. 3

184: Aaron Brooks No. 1

197: Michael Beard No. 7

You can find a description of Penn State’s first-round matchups below courtesy of Penn State athletics:

“True freshman Robert Howard (Cranford, N.J.) will be the No. 11 seed at 125 and will face sixth-seed Eric Barnett of Wisconsin in the opening round. Howard went 2-1 this season and is making his first appearance at the Big Ten Championship.

Junior Roman Bravo-Young (Tucson, Ariz.) will be the top-seed at 133 pounds and will receive a first-round bye. Bravo-Young is ranked No. 3 nationally by InterMat and is 6-0 on the year. He is 6-3 all-time at the Big Ten Championship.

Senior Nick Lee (Evansville, Ind.) is the No. 2 seed at 141 and also receives a first-round bye. Lee is ranked No. 2 nationally by InterMat and is 6-0 this season. He is 8-2 all-time at the Big Ten Championship.

True freshman Beau Bartlett (Tempe, Ariz.) is the No. 11 seed at 149 and will battle sixth-seed Michael Blockhus of Minnesota in the opening round. Bartlett is ranked No. 10 by InterMat and is 7-1 on the year. He is making his first trip to the Big Ten tournament.

Junior Brady Berge (Mantorville, Minn.) is the No. 5 seed at 157 and will take on Illinois’ Johnny Mologousis in the opening round. Berge is ranked No. 8 in the nation by InterMat and is 5-0 this year. The Lion junior owns a 2-1 career mark in the Big Ten Championship.

Freshman Joe Lee (Evansville, Ind.) is the No. 6 seed at 165 and will face Jonathan Spadafora of Maryland in the first round. Lee is ranked No. 15 nationally by InterMat and is 4-2 this year. He is making his first-ever appearance in the post-season for Penn State.

Freshman Carter Starocci (Erie, Pa.) is the No. 3 seed at 174 and will battle Phillip Spadafora of Maryland in the first round. Starocci is ranked No. 4 at 174 by InterMat and is 6-1 this year. He is making his Big Ten Championship debut.

Sophomore Aaron Brooks (Hagerstown, Md.) is the top-seed at 184 and will receive a first-round bye. Brooks, last year’s Big Ten Champion, is ranked No. 1 in the country by InterMat with a 6-0 record. He is 3-0 all-time at the Big Ten tournament.

Freshman Michael Beard (Pottstown, Pa.) is the No. 7 seed at 197 and will face Billy Janzer of Rutgers in round one. Beard is ranked No. 15 by InterMat and is 3-1 on the year. He is making his Big Ten Championship debut this season.

Freshman Greg Kerkvliet (Grove Heights, Minn.) is the No. 7 seed at 285 and will meet Jack Heyob of Northwestern in the opening round. Kerkvliet is ranked No. 6 by InterMat and is 2-0 this season. He is one of six Nittany Lions competing in their first-ever Big Ten Championship events.“